EFL transfer window: Mansfield Town and Doncaster Rovers chase Spurs youngster, Carlisle United sign Notts County striker, Cardiff City target Peterborough United forward and midfielder to join Bristol Rovers

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 1st Jan 2025, 08:41 GMT
Updated 7th Jan 2025, 09:49 GMT
The January transfer window is here for another year.

And there is set to be plenty of ins and outs from around Leagues One and Two as clubs look to fine-tune their squads for the season run in.

Here we round-up the latest rumours and done deals.

Matthew Craig could be loaned to Mansfield Town or Doncaster Rovers, according to a report from Football Insider. A Scotland youth international, Craig enjoyed an impressive loan spell with League Two side Doncaster Rovers in the second half of last season, and it was hoped that he would be ready to make the step-up to League One level this term with Barnsley on loan.

1. Spurs youngster on the move

Matthew Craig could be loaned to Mansfield Town or Doncaster Rovers, according to a report from Football Insider. A Scotland youth international, Craig enjoyed an impressive loan spell with League Two side Doncaster Rovers in the second half of last season, and it was hoped that he would be ready to make the step-up to League One level this term with Barnsley on loan. Photo: Getty Images

Carlisle United have re-signed striker Cedwyn Scott (News and Star). Carlisle have handed Scott a one-and-a-half year deal after paying an undisclosed fee for his services. It sees the former Hebburn Town frontman back at United, where he was previously on the books in the 2020/21 season.

2. Cedwyn Scott joins Carlisle

Carlisle United have re-signed striker Cedwyn Scott (News and Star). Carlisle have handed Scott a one-and-a-half year deal after paying an undisclosed fee for his services. It sees the former Hebburn Town frontman back at United, where he was previously on the books in the 2020/21 season. Photo: Getty Images

Cardiff are looking to bolster their survival hopes with a move for Peterborough United forward Ricky-Jade Jones. Football League World claim the Bluebirds have made enquiries for the 22-year-old this month, with the speedy Posh striker’s contract due to expire at the end of the season.

3. Cardiff want Jade-Jones

Cardiff are looking to bolster their survival hopes with a move for Peterborough United forward Ricky-Jade Jones. Football League World claim the Bluebirds have made enquiries for the 22-year-old this month, with the speedy Posh striker’s contract due to expire at the end of the season. Photo: Getty Images

Former AFC Wimbledon midfielder Romaine Sawyers is set to sign for League One side Bristol Rovers, the South London Press understands. The 33-year-old joined the Dons on a one-month contract in December, but it was confirmed on Monday that Sawyers had left Plough Lane to “pursue a new challenge”. Sawyers made five appearances during his time at Wimbledon and scored in his final game.

4. Midfielder set for Bristol Rovers

Former AFC Wimbledon midfielder Romaine Sawyers is set to sign for League One side Bristol Rovers, the South London Press understands. The 33-year-old joined the Dons on a one-month contract in December, but it was confirmed on Monday that Sawyers had left Plough Lane to “pursue a new challenge”. Sawyers made five appearances during his time at Wimbledon and scored in his final game. Photo: Getty Images

