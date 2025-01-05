3 . Omobamidele attracting interest from Leeds

Leeds United are plotting a move for Nottingham Forest centre-back Andrew Omobamidele to boost their defensive options in the January window, according to new reports. Omobamidele has been out-of-favour at the City Ground this season. According to transfer journalist Alan Nixon, the Whites have opened talks about a deal that could be a loan with a guaranteed buy for Republic of Ireland international Omobamidele, while Forest hope to raise £10 million from selling the 22-year-old. Photo: Getty Images