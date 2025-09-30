Eagles tick over with friendly ahead of trip to Worksop Town

After a weekend of no fixtures due to their exit from the Emirates FA Cup at the hands of Dagenham & Redbridge, Lee Bircham's Bedford Town kept minutes in the legs of the squad with a mid-season friendly away to Chesham United.

The game ended 3-3 with the Eagles leading 3-0 at half-time.

Next up on Saturday is a trip to one of the closest of this season's National League North opponents, Nottinghamshire outfit Worksop Town.

The Tigers sit 12th in the table currently and have just one win in five, including an FA Cup exit at the hands of Leicestershire-based Harborough Town.

Bedford on their way to defeat in their last league outing two weekends ago.

Bedford go into the clash with just one win in their previous nine fixtures.

While most results have been closely fought, this is the moment where the Eagles need to step things up and start picking up those ever-valuable three points.

Bedford's next home game against Buxton is now postponed due to the Bucks' advancement in the FA Cup.

A rescheduled date will be confirmed for this fixture soon.

There's also local football to look forward to with the Bedfordshire Senior Challenge Cup first round tie against Barton Rovers coming up on Tuesday, 7th October at Sharpenhoe Road.

Rovers knocked Lee Bircham's side out of the competition last season, so unfinished business is the point of order for the tie.

Off the field, the Eagles have just released a new Tri-Kit Hoody featuring all the kit colours in a subtle yet distinctive Bedford Town style for £30.

Replica shirts and other merchandise is also on sale, with delivery available, via bedfordtown.square.site.

The club are also offering a matchday hospitality experience at The Eyrie, which includes delicious food, premium seating and a day to remember – more details on bedfordtownfc.ktckts.com.

Neighbours Real Bedford, after three successive wins, were also without a Southern League Premier Central game last weekend and are preparing to take on Stamford at home this Saturday in the FA Trophy Third Qualifying Round. On Tuesday they head for AFC Dunstable in the Senior Challenge Cup First Round.