Eagles hold high-flying Beaconsfield

Southern League Division East: Beaconsfield Town 0 Bedford Town 0

On a freezing Monday night Bedford came away from high flying Beaconsfield Town with a vital point in their pursuit of a Southern League Division East play-off place.

As the pitch received a dusting of snow and the temperatures plummeted, both sides did their utmost to play football in the difficult conditions.

Perhaps the conditions on Monday did stifle the attacking intent as neither side had a decent shot until the 19th minute when a free-kick was glanced on by Michael Peacock and Eagles keeper Kyle Forster tipped the ball over the bar.

A little later Bedford striker Paul Benson released the unmarked Lee Roache in the box and his shot beat Ravan Constable but Peacock was on hand to clear the ball off the line.

Just before the half-hour, David Manu went on a storming run into the area and forced Constable into a save when his shot came in.

Ten minutes before the break, new signing Andre Olukanmi put the ball over from the left for Callum Donnelly to flick goalwards but again Constable was there for the hosts.

The last action of the half came when Beaconsfield countered and Kezie Ibe’s effort was saved by Forster.

As the game progressed to the hour mark, a double block on the line denied Bedford as Olukanmi sent over a dangerous cross.

With three minutes remaining, it was the turn of the visitors to clear off the line when Devante Stanley saved the day after a scramble went in the home side’s favour.

The big controversy of the game came when Beaconsfield attacked in stoppage time.

As the ball was cleared upfield, Ollie Swain was seen tangling with Tre Mitford in the Bedford box. It looked a clear-cut red card for the Bedford player as well as a penalty but after consultation with his assistant, the referee sent-off both men.

Eagles, in ninth place, host struggling local rivals Barton Rovers at the Eyrie on Saturday,