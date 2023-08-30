Eagles go top while Joe is the star for Real

​Bedford Town moved to the top of the Pitching In Southern League Division One Central table courtesy of two hard-fought victories over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Shane Bush heads the winner for Bedford at Hadley. Photo: Adrian Brown.

Having come away from Hadley with a 1-0 success on Saturday thanks to Shane Bush’s first-half goal, they followed it up with a 2-1 triumph over Biggleswade on Monday with Ryan Blake and Louis Walsh on target.

“It was very much a team performance,” said assistant manager, Tony Joyce after Monday’s win. “We were excellent in the first 45 minutes and got ourselves into a two-goal lead, which could easily have been three.

“We knew that they’d have a go in the second half, which they did, but we defended doggedly to get the three points.

“I felt that we did brilliantly for an hour and then had to show a different side of our game for the remainder, but everyone played their part on Monday, as indeed they did in the previous game on Saturday.

“Six points out of six over the Bank Holiday weekend was very pleasing.”

Elsewhere, Kempston Rovers fell 3-1 at Welwyn Garden City on Saturday but a 94th minute equaliser from Taishan Griffith earned them a 2-2 at home to Barton Rovers 48 hours later for their first point of the season.

Joe Evans was Real Bedford’s lethal weapon this week as they first thrashed Rothwell Corinthians 9-1 in Saturday’s FA Vase clash, Evans hitting a hat-trick, before they then won 3-0 at Arlesey Town in the league on Monday with Evans again hitting a treble.

Ampthill Town went down to their first defeat of the season when Leverstock Green gave them another early FA Vase exit with a 3-2 defeat on Saturday.

Jordan Edwards put the hosts ahead on 15 minutes and increased their lead with seven minutes of the second-half gone through Jayden Newman, before Edwards got the third.

But Town staged a fightback and Phil Draycott reduced the deficit when he converted a cross from the right.

Leverstock countered and saw efforts cannon off the bar and then the post beforeDanny Watson gave Town a lifeline with their second, but the hosts held on.