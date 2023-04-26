Eagles finish bottom after tough season

The Eagles failed to register a league win in 2023, and have ended the campaign with a run of 14 straight defeats, failing to score in the last 11 of those.
It will mean a swift return to the SPL Division One Central, from which they were promoted as champions under Gary Setchell a year ago.
Setchell’s departure earlier this season failed to improve fortunes, with Graeme Tomlinson twice taking interim charge either side of a brief spell at the helm for Paul Davis.
With Tomlinson only having been installed until the end of the season, it is now expected a new man will be at the helm for the new campaign which begins on August 12.