Eagles finish bottom after tough season

​Bedford Town fell to a 3-0 defeat at home to Mickleover on Saturday to cap a dreadful end to the Southern Premier League Premier Central season.

By Sports Reporter
Published 26th Apr 2023, 14:49 BST
Kyle Jozwiak in possession for Bedford against Mickleover. Photo: Adrian Brown.Kyle Jozwiak in possession for Bedford against Mickleover. Photo: Adrian Brown.
​The Eagles failed to register a league win in 2023, and have ended the campaign with a run of 14 straight defeats, failing to score in the last 11 of those.

It will mean a swift return to the SPL Division One Central, from which they were promoted as champions under Gary Setchell a year ago.

Setchell’s departure earlier this season failed to improve fortunes, with Graeme Tomlinson twice taking interim charge either side of a brief spell at the helm for Paul Davis.

With Tomlinson only having been installed until the end of the season, it is now expected a new man will be at the helm for the new campaign which begins on August 12.

