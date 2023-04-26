Eagles finish bottom after tough season

​Bedford Town fell to a 3-0 defeat at home to Mickleover on Saturday to cap a dreadful end to the Southern Premier League Premier Central season.

Kyle Jozwiak in possession for Bedford against Mickleover. Photo: Adrian Brown.

​The Eagles failed to register a league win in 2023, and have ended the campaign with a run of 14 straight defeats, failing to score in the last 11 of those.

It will mean a swift return to the SPL Division One Central, from which they were promoted as champions under Gary Setchell a year ago.

Setchell’s departure earlier this season failed to improve fortunes, with Graeme Tomlinson twice taking interim charge either side of a brief spell at the helm for Paul Davis.