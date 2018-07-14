Eagles fall to Posh as pre-season continues

Bedford Town went down 4-2 against League One outfit Peterborough United in a pre-season friendly at the Eyrie on Saturday.

In the stifling heat, Posh’s Siriki Dembele created the highlight of the game with a stunning strike as Steve Evans’ men took their goal tally to nine from the opening two pre-season friendlies.

It was United’s recent signing Tyler Denton who opened the scoring, collecting a raking pass before unleashing a forceful shot into the top corner.

Matt Stevens was denied by keeper Niall Cooper moments later before Bedford defender Brett Longden was poleaxed by a fierce George Cooper effort.

In the second half, it was Dembele who doubled the lead, showing good trickery before accelerating into a shooting position and letting fly from 25-yards, the ball finding the top corner of the net.

Posh extended their advantage to 3-0 before the hour mark, trialist Anton Rodgers curling a free-kick over the wall and into the net.

Craig Daniel saw a goal disallowed for offside before Matty Harriot grabbed a goal back with a fine strike from the outside of the box for the Eagles.

The three-goal cushion was soon restored when substitute Danny Lloyd tapped home from close-range after good work from Dembele.

Joel Gyasi finished off a flowing Bedford move to grab a second goal for the hosts three minutes before the end.

This Saturday sees the Eagles travel to Eynesbury Rovers for their next friendly, before a trip to Cranfield United on Tuesday night.

The pre-season continues next Saturday, July 21, when they host Southend United.

Bedford have been handed a home tie in the FA Cup preliminary round, as Dereham Town visit the Eyrie on Saturday, August 25.

The Eagles are also at home in the FA Trophy extra preliminary round, with Cheshunt the opposition.

Should they triumph, Bedford will visit Tilbury in the prelminary round.

Meanwhile, Bedford have announced new sponsorship arrangements.

Their principle shirt sponsor will be Storey Home, while the back of this season’s home shirt will be sponsored by Taylor Land Limited.

The company are no strangers to the club, being the business of director David Taylor and manager Jon Taylor.

The club’s home and away shorts will be sponsored by Branks Gym, a new supporter of the club since January.

The fitness brand, of Manton Lane, Bedford, has gone further in becoming a kit sponsor.

Dovecote will continue to sponsor the home shorts, while Paul Riches Skips has agreed to continue to sponsor the away shirts.

Sponsoring the away shorts will be Deo Veolente Solicitors, formerly known as Rehman Solicitors.

They have also agreed to sponsor the club’s tracksuits and training kit.

KCW Windows have agreed to sponsor the back of the away shirts.

The firm has been loyal sponsors of the club for over five years.

Macron Hertfordshire have agreed to continue to be the kit suppliers.