Eagles exit after late fightback

A late brace from former Eagle Taylor Rhiney knocved visiting Bedford out of the Bedfordshire Senior Cup, as Barton Rovers completed a smash and grab to win 3-2 on Tuesday evening.

An even first half saw very few chances, but the Eagles took the lead on 34 minutes when Leon Lobjoit connected with Elliot Simmons’ cross into the danger area to head past Charlie Warren.

Bedford added a second with just three minutes of the half remaining.

There was no doubt about the goal, but there was confusion as to the goal scorer, as a cross from Ryan Blake was deflected off Robbie Goodman past his keeper, and James Clifton stole in to add the final touch, despite the uncertainty of the ball having - or not - crossed the line.

Leon Lobjoit celebrates putting Bedford ahead. Photo by Adrian Brown.

Regardless of the scorer, Bedford went in at the break with a two-goal lead.

Six minutes into the second period, Barton pulled a goal back from the penalty spot, after keeper, Dan Green was adjudged to have upended another former Town player, Matt Moloney.

John Shamalo stepped up to convert the kick.

Going down the pronounced slope, Barton looked for the equaliser, and found it on 81 minutes, when Rhiney fired home from inside the area.

With three minutes left of the 90, the Barton top scorer claimed his second of the night, as he dispossessed Green, when the Bedford guardian had to dive low to save a shot.

It looked as though the ball was kicked out of Green’s hands, but he didn’t have hold of the ball properly, and the Barton striker took advantage to slot the ball in.

The Eagles now look to Saturday and a return to league action as Lowestoft Town visit the Eyrie.

The last time the two teams met was in the FA Cup First Qualifying Round in 2017, but this will be the first ever league meeting between the two clubs.

In a busy week off the field at the Eyrie, Josh Flanagan has moved elsewhere while Kyle Connolly is taking some time out after a year of injuries. Joining Bedford are defenders Casey Shann from QPR and Jayden Ashbourne, who has been with Billericay Town and Needham Market this season, as well as midfielder Harry Rush on dual registration from Chesham United.