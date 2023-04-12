Eagles drop is confirmed as miserable run continues

​Bedford Town were relegated from the SPL Premier Central without kicking a ball – and then fell to another humiliating defeat on Easter Monday.

George Thorne keeps possession against Redditch. Photo by Adrian Brown.

​Having fallen to their 11th defeat in a row at home to Redditch United on Good Friday, their relegation was confirmed by St Ives Town’s victory over title-chasing Tamworth on Saturday.

To make matters worse, another relegated side, AFC Rushden & Diamonds, then trounced Bedford 4-0 on Easter Monday to make it 12 defeats in a row and eight games on the bounce without even scoring.

It means an immediate return to step four football for the Eagles, who are on their third manager of the season in Graeme Tomlinson after Gary Setchell was sacked in November and then Paul Davis left after only three games in charge.

Results went swiftly downhill after that, the Eagles’ last league win being on Boxing Day against Rushden, their last draw coming on January 28 at Hitchin and their last goal being on February 18 at Stourbridge.

Speaking after the loss at Rushden, player/assistant manager Callum Donnelly pulled no punches.

He told Eagles TV: “First we have to apologise to the fans who pay to come and watch because that was absolutely abysmal, the worst performance of the season and that includes the 8-1 loss to Tamworth.

"It was a joke, everyone from 1 to 15. Everyone’s got to look at themselves this season but in that game Rushden wanted it more than us.

"Their boss has got them fighting even though they’re relegated and we just looked dead.

"That’s why we’re down there. Eight games now without a goal and it’s not good enough.”

As for the reasons for such a poor season, Donnelly went on record with some frank thoughts about former boss Davis’s part in the downfall, as well citing player departures as key, with too many ‘jumping ship.’