Eagles draw after Setchell departure

Sam Warburton on the ball during the draw at Tamworth.

Setchell parted company with the Eagles last Wednesday, with a club statement highlighting a ‘disappointing run of results the Eagles have been on over the last few months.’

With assistant Darren Edey also having left, Graeme Tomlinson took over for the Tamworth game, assisted by senior players Craig Mackail-Smith, George Thorne and Callum Donnell.

Afolabi Soyemi-Ololade put Bedford in front just before half-time, but Tamworth scored twice in seven minutes through Dan Creaney and Ben Milnes to lead with ten to go. But Jack Keeble popped up to net the equaliser in added time.