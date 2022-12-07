Eagles draw after Setchell departure
Bedford Town struck a 94th minute equaliser to take a point from Saturday’s trip to SPL Central leaders Tamworth as they began life without former boss Gary Setchell.
Setchell parted company with the Eagles last Wednesday, with a club statement highlighting a ‘disappointing run of results the Eagles have been on over the last few months.’
With assistant Darren Edey also having left, Graeme Tomlinson took over for the Tamworth game, assisted by senior players Craig Mackail-Smith, George Thorne and Callum Donnell.
Advertisement
Afolabi Soyemi-Ololade put Bedford in front just before half-time, but Tamworth scored twice in seven minutes through Dan Creaney and Ben Milnes to lead with ten to go. But Jack Keeble popped up to net the equaliser in added time.
Bedford host Stratford Town on Saturday.