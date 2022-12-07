News you can trust since 1845

Eagles draw after Setchell departure

Bedford Town struck a 94th minute equaliser to take a point from Saturday’s trip to SPL Central leaders Tamworth as they began life without former boss Gary Setchell.

By Sports Reporter
7 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 7th Dec 2022, 2:45pm
Sam Warburton on the ball during the draw at Tamworth.
Setchell parted company with the Eagles last Wednesday, with a club statement highlighting a ‘disappointing run of results the Eagles have been on over the last few months.’

With assistant Darren Edey also having left, Graeme Tomlinson took over for the Tamworth game, assisted by senior players Craig Mackail-Smith, George Thorne and Callum Donnell.

Afolabi Soyemi-Ololade put Bedford in front just before half-time, but Tamworth scored twice in seven minutes through Dan Creaney and Ben Milnes to lead with ten to go. But Jack Keeble popped up to net the equaliser in added time.

Bedford host Stratford Town on Saturday.

