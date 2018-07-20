Eagles bolster their squad as ex-Hatter Walker signs up

Dan Walker has rejoined Bedford Town
Dan Walker has rejoined Bedford Town

Bedford Town have added more new faces to their squad ahead of the upcoming season.

On Tuesday The Eagles announced the signing of Mason Watkins-Clark, a versatile 23-year-old who can play in central midfield or in defence.

He comes with a good pedigree, with his previous clubs including Stoke City, Aston Villa and Wrexham.

The club has also signed 27-year-old keeper Niall Cooper, who was at Rugby Town last season and has also appeared for Stratford Town, Kettering Town and Redditch United.

Meanwhile, ex-Bedford Town attacker Dan Walker, who left the club to join Luton Town earlier in his career, is also back.

These signings follow a further six new faces who were added to the squad last month.

Defender Jordan Jarrold, midfielders Dean Dummett and Callum Donnelly and defender/midfielder Tommy Hull were unveiled in June while midfielder Taylor Rhiney and striker Jermaine Hall are returning from last season.

Both of this week’s new signings were announced following Bedford’s 2-0 win over Cranfield United in a pre-season friendly on Tuesday evening, with Phil Draycott scoring a double.

His first was a tap-in just two minutes after the restart and he wrapped up the victory eight minutes from time with a long-range strike that slipped through the hands of the keeper.

It followed Bedford’s emphatic 6-0 win at Eynesbury Rovers on Saturday.

All of the Eagles goals came in the second-half, with Draycott, Paul Benson, Walker (2) and Ashton Grant (2) getting their names on the scoresheet.

Their pre-season continues on Saturday with a mouth-watering clash when they host League One side Southend United at the Eyrie at 3pm.