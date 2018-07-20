Eagles bolster their squad as ex-Hatter Walker signs up

Bedford Town have added more new faces to their squad ahead of the upcoming season.

On Tuesday The Eagles announced the signing of Mason Watkins-Clark, a versatile 23-year-old who can play in central midfield or in defence.

He comes with a good pedigree, with his previous clubs including Stoke City, Aston Villa and Wrexham.

The club has also signed 27-year-old keeper Niall Cooper, who was at Rugby Town last season and has also appeared for Stratford Town, Kettering Town and Redditch United.

Meanwhile, ex-Bedford Town attacker Dan Walker, who left the club to join Luton Town earlier in his career, is also back.

These signings follow a further six new faces who were added to the squad last month.

Defender Jordan Jarrold, midfielders Dean Dummett and Callum Donnelly and defender/midfielder Tommy Hull were unveiled in June while midfielder Taylor Rhiney and striker Jermaine Hall are returning from last season.

Both of this week’s new signings were announced following Bedford’s 2-0 win over Cranfield United in a pre-season friendly on Tuesday evening, with Phil Draycott scoring a double.

His first was a tap-in just two minutes after the restart and he wrapped up the victory eight minutes from time with a long-range strike that slipped through the hands of the keeper.

It followed Bedford’s emphatic 6-0 win at Eynesbury Rovers on Saturday.

All of the Eagles goals came in the second-half, with Draycott, Paul Benson, Walker (2) and Ashton Grant (2) getting their names on the scoresheet.

Their pre-season continues on Saturday with a mouth-watering clash when they host League One side Southend United at the Eyrie at 3pm.