Eagles, Amps and Rovers all earn wins

Both goals came in the first-half, with Joe Butterworth’s 17th minute opener added to by Connor Tomlinson 12 minutes later.

Gary Setchell’s men next host Bromsgrove Sporting on Saturday in the SPL Premier Central.

Ampthill Town made it four wins in a row when they returned toWoburn Road at the weekend with a 3-1 over Winslow.

Jamie Cerminara put them in front early on, only for Aaron King to soon level.

Glenn Cooksley put Ampthill back in front, before Danny Butler’s goal sealed the win.

Kempston Rovers, meanwhile, beat Thame United 3-0 on Saturday, all the goals coming in the last 25 minutes through Seb Simpson and Ben Baker’s brace.

