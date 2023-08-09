​Eagles all set to get going

​Bedford Town will aim to put a torrid 2023 so far behind them as they begin the new football season this weekend.

​The Eagles, relegated after a disastrous end to last season, will start their SPL Division One Central campaign at home to Kidlington on Saturday.

With new manager Lee Bircham at the helm and with him having brought in a large number of new signings, expectation is high that Bedford will challenge for promotion back to the Premier Division at the first attempt.

Following Saturday’s opener, Bedford will be at home again on Tuesday as they take on Barton Rovers.

The Eagles’ final outing of pre-season saw them overcome a young Watford side 4-3 at The Eyrie last weekend.

Bedford went in front when Jack Green netted from close range having earlier seen a header disallowed.

Watford, however, got level right on the stroke of half-time and then went in front early in the second-half following a scramble from a corner.

Bedford levelled on 63 minutes when Ben Walster’s free-kick from distance flew into the net.

Watford got their noses back in front on 77 minutes, before a late fightback saw Bedford take the win.

First, Ryan Blake was on hand to equalise after a ball had been pulled back into the penalty area.

Then, with four minutes to go, Karl Connolly curled in a free-kick from the right which bent in towards goal and the ball went into the net off the far post.

Meanwhile, Bedford now know who they will face in the preliminary round of the FA Cup.

They will go to Norfolk side Mulbarton Wanderers who saw off Sheringham in Saturday’s extra preliminary round tie.

