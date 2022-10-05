Eagles aim to rediscover form in FA Trophy after league defeats

Connor Tomlinson in action on Saturday. Photo: Adrian Brown.

Their opponents, also of the Southern Premier League Central, lie one place above Gary Setchell’s men in the league standings, level on points but having played two games fewer.

Following that game, it’s back to league action with a trip to Needham Market on Tuesday night.

The Eagles’ last two games saw them lose 4-2 at home to Stourbridge on Saturday, then beaten 2-1 at Nuneaton Borough on Tuesday night.

Saturday’s game saw Alex Prosser and Jason Cowley put the visitors 2-0 up before Connor Tomlinson pulled one back, only for Callum Gittings and Cowley to score for Stourbridge either side of Charley Sanders’ strike.