Draw kings Ampthill Town share the points with high-flying Moulton
The Amps have now a dozen deadlocks and if they had won half of them they would have been in the promotion places.
But they now are instead in seventh place after a season short of goals.
It was defender Jack Kent who put the Amps in front after 15 minutes when he unleashed a 20 yard rocket from the edge of the box.
Sam Holmes was put through soon after, but he was denied by a good save from the keeper.
And Moulton hit back in the 25th minute when Town failed to clear their lines and Dumedi Okoye drilled the leveller from 10 yards through a forest of legs.
It was an open game in the second half with the Amps defending well as the high flying Magpies tried for a winner.
But Town had the better chances with a penalty refused when Holmes was brought down and a goalline clearance in the Moulton danger area keeping the sides level with no finishing touch.
Ant Leslie saw a shot go inches past the post and Tejon Brown also went close as the balance of play swung in Town's way.
But the points were shared with the Amps continuing a good run of home form while Moulton look set for third place.
The Amps visit Letchworth GC on Saturday before finishing their home schedule on Tuesday night with another tough-looking game against second placed Desborough with the term ending at Cranfield on Easter Saturday.
