Draw kings Ampthill Town share the points with high-flying Moulton

Ampthill Town enhanced their new crown as the draw kings on Tuesday, but took a point off third placed Moulton in a 1-1 tussle.

The Amps have now a dozen deadlocks and if they had won half of them they would have been in the promotion places.

But they now are instead in seventh place after a season short of goals.

It was defender Jack Kent who put the Amps in front after 15 minutes when he unleashed a 20 yard rocket from the edge of the box.

Jack Kent. Photo by Stewart Taylor.

Sam Holmes was put through soon after, but he was denied by a good save from the keeper.

And Moulton hit back in the 25th minute when Town failed to clear their lines and Dumedi Okoye drilled the leveller from 10 yards through a forest of legs.

It was an open game in the second half with the Amps defending well as the high flying Magpies tried for a winner.

But Town had the better chances with a penalty refused when Holmes was brought down and a goalline clearance in the Moulton danger area keeping the sides level with no finishing touch.

Ant Leslie saw a shot go inches past the post and Tejon Brown also went close as the balance of play swung in Town's way.

But the points were shared with the Amps continuing a good run of home form while Moulton look set for third place.

The Amps visit Letchworth GC on Saturday before finishing their home schedule on Tuesday night with another tough-looking game against second placed Desborough with the term ending at Cranfield on Easter Saturday.