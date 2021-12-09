Derby joy for Bedford Town

Bedford hit five goals on Saturday. Photo: www.bedfordeagles.net

Gary Setchell believes Bedford Town ‘100 per cent’ deserved the bragging rights as they beat derby rivals Kempston Rovers 5-1 on Saturday.

Joe Butterworth netted a hat-trick while Rene Howe and Connor Tomlinson also got on the scoresheet.

“One-hundred per cent deserved,” Setchell reflected. “We had some really good spells in the game and a couple of sticky 15-minute spells, one in the first half and one in the second half.

“I just felt we had enough quality on the pitch and on the bench, as I thought the subs that come on contributed well. And that was just a game we had to get through.

“All the teams at the top of the league had games at home they expected to win so we couldn’t have a slip up. It was important we got the the three points.”

Bedford didn’t have it all their own way, Tremayne Charles pullinmg a goal back for the visitors early in the second half to make it 2-1 and give Rovers some hope.

The result leaves Bedford second in the Southern League Division One Central, a point behind leaders Berekhamstead. Kempston are 18th, four points clear of the drop zone.