Derby joy for Bedford Town
Bedford Town 5 Kempston Rovers 1
Gary Setchell believes Bedford Town ‘100 per cent’ deserved the bragging rights as they beat derby rivals Kempston Rovers 5-1 on Saturday.
Joe Butterworth netted a hat-trick while Rene Howe and Connor Tomlinson also got on the scoresheet.
“One-hundred per cent deserved,” Setchell reflected. “We had some really good spells in the game and a couple of sticky 15-minute spells, one in the first half and one in the second half.
“I just felt we had enough quality on the pitch and on the bench, as I thought the subs that come on contributed well. And that was just a game we had to get through.
“All the teams at the top of the league had games at home they expected to win so we couldn’t have a slip up. It was important we got the the three points.”
Bedford didn’t have it all their own way, Tremayne Charles pullinmg a goal back for the visitors early in the second half to make it 2-1 and give Rovers some hope.
The result leaves Bedford second in the Southern League Division One Central, a point behind leaders Berekhamstead. Kempston are 18th, four points clear of the drop zone.
Rovers entertain Thame United on Saturday, with Bedford away at North Leigh, before travelling to Aylesbury United on Wednesday.