Defeats for Bedford in league and cup as tough spell continues

​Graeme Tomlinson felt his Bedford Town side deserved more from their trip to title-chasers Coalville on Saturday, but defeat ultimately leaves them stuck in the relegation mire.

​The hosts won 2-0 thanks to second-half goals from Luke Shaw and Ash Chambers, keeping their pursuit of promotion on track despite them then losing to fellow hopefuls Leiston on Tuesday night.

But Tomlinson saw some encouraging signs.

He told Eagles TV: “It was disappointing to lose after the hard work we put in during the first-half.

Callum Donnelly gets ready to shoot at Coalville. Photo: Adrian Brown.

"I thought we were excellent and moved the ball well and made it hard for them.

"I think they then had to change personnel in the second-half as we’d had the better of the first.

"But we’ve got a bit of a mental block – once we come in to half-time at 1-0 up or 0-0, the next 10-15 minutes after half-time at the moment are our little mental blocks and it showed again today.

"Sometimes it’s about decision-making and I go on about it to the lads about the technical aspect but it’s creating a problem for us.

"After the two goals we didn’t give up, we kept going, we huffed and puffed a bit – sometimes we lacked a bit of quality with the final pass but I think that’s because of our belief at the moment, but it’s a real shame given the amount of hard work to stay in the game at half-time.

"We should have had a penalty, I can't understand why it's not been given because anywhere else on the pitch that's a foul, but when you're in the position we're in at the moment we don't get those things.”

Bedford now face another tough challenge in the shape of Nuneaton Borough who visit The Eyrie this weekend and who are also in the play-off places, that game followed a week later by the visit of another top five side in Rushall Olympic.

Bedford, meanwhile, are third from bottom in the four-team relegation zone, four points from safety and with teams above them having games in hand.