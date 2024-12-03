Clifton clinches derby win for Bedford Town to halt Biggleswade Town fight back

Bedford Town picked up an important 3-2 Bedfordshire derby win at home to Biggleswade Town on Saturday, writes Zac Neal.

Two early goals in two minutes from Leon Lobjoit and a goal from James Clifton were enough to secure their eighth league win of the season.

But the Eagles had to win it the hard way as they saw a two goal lead evaporate before winning it.

Bedford made the perfect start and took the lead after just nine minutes. This came after some great work from Ryan Blake who set up Lobjoit for a calm finish.

James Clifton heads home Bedford's winner. Photo by Adrian Brown.

Two minutes later, Bedford made it 2-0 as Lobjoit doubled his tally.

He ran onto a brilliant through ball and again finished clinically.

However, despite racing into a strong early position, the Eagles were soon pinned back a goal.

A corner into the box wasn’t cleared properly and the ball event fell to Daniel Izekor, who pulled a goal back for the Waders.

The Eagles led 2-1 at half-time and were sitting pretty, but it was soon 2-2.

Biggleswade won a penalty 10 minutes after the break which Ryan Doherty buried to level the game.

This didn’t stop Bedford pushing for a goal and probably helped the team turn the pressure up a gear.

The Eagles were pushing for a winner and looking like the more likely side to score next.

And that goal eventually came in the 70th minute when a corner was swung into the box and met by Clifton’s header, which found the back of the net to secure derby glory.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​