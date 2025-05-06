Champions Bedford Town set to celebrate title glory at annual awards night on Friday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bedford Town Football Club will celebrate their Southern League Premier Central title at their annual awards night this Friday.

Doors will open at 6pm with the awards starting at 7pm.

Fans can join Lee Bircham, Tony Joyce, Sam Pateman, Gil Octave and Jonny Duggan, along with the playing squad to mark what has been an unbelievable achievement.

The club's owners will also be in attendance to join in the celebrations.

Bedford title-winning ever presents - Carl Mensah, RyanBlake, LewisGreen and LeonLobjoit. Picture by Simon Gill.

Food will be available on the evening in an intermission halfway through the ceremony.

The club also plan a special vote on the evening itself for an award.

Supporters unable to attend the night can also vote on the evening via social media. More details of this will be released this week.

All wishing to attend the awards must purchase a ticket.

No entry will be permitted without an advance ticket, priced at £10 for adults and £5 for U16s.

Bedford are also set to launch an academy in September 2025.

The project is something the club have been working on for a number of years.

Cameron Mawer has agreed to join as head of the academy.

The 39-year-old, a UEFA qualified coach who resides in Bedford, joins after a successful playing career which included an FA Trophy winners medal while playing for Grays Athletic in 2005/6.

He is a former England youth international, playing in the same England team as the likes of James Milne and Aaron Lennon and he will start in his role at the Eyrie on 1st July.

Cameron played for Watford, Grays Athletic, Weymouth, Arlesey Town and Biggleswade Town.

His academy background began at Boreham Wood, where after spending eight years as Academy manager, he was promoted to first team coach and then assistant manager.

His biggest achievement during this role was against Tranmere Rovers at Wembley in the play off final defeat.

Since then he has been assistant manager at Hendon, manager of St Neots Town and also set up from scratch the Kempston Rovers Academy.

He also heads up National League side Wealdstone's Academy.

The new side for the next generation of Eagles has applied to join the National League U19 division.

The academy will be a football and education academy for 16-18 year olds, offering Sport BTECs at level 2, level 3 and personal training courses. All training, matches and education will take place at the Eyrie – more details via [email protected].

Ampthill Town have held their club presentations and keeper Mitch Howe collected the Player of the Season award last Saturday while Phil Draycott won the Player's Player of the Year.

Howe had a tough act to follow after Ross Tompkins' exit but he had a superb season with some outstanding displays and a few penalty saves including Town's FA Vase match at Oxhey Jets.

Skipper Phil Draycott had a great campaign also and was versatile in defence and his experience was key.