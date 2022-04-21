Champions Bedford Town back at Eyrie hosting Aylesbury United before trophy presentations

Connor Tomlinson celebrates scoring against AFC Dunstable Picture courtesy of www.bedfordeagles.net

“It feels great,” said Bedford Town manager Gary Setchell, on winning the Southern League Division One Central title and gaining promotion back to Step 3 for next season.

"These players to a man have been unbelievable and they have got to take the plaudits,” he said in a club interview after last Saturday’s win against AFC Dunstable which confirmed Eagles as champions.

"Early on Berkhamsted were relentless but they have fluffed their lines a bit lately, drawing and losing today and let us off the hook.

“But we just stuck to our task and kept winning. We are the best team in the league, play the best football, work the hardest and deserve to go up as champions, but they are the second best, so I hope they go up via the play-offs.

"We have said all along we wanted to win it and we have. The goal was promotion. We want to try and keep this group together, add a few quality players but we are going to enjoy the next couple of weeks.

"I think we’ve only used 21 players all year, which is unbelievable to win the league.

"I just want to say thanks to the players, the supporters – they’ve been great and the away fans have been really good - and everyone involved.

I’m delighted for everyone at the club.”

Setchell’s side now top the table with an unassailable lead of 87 points from 36 games, with Berko on 81 from 37, after beating Aylesbury United 1-0 on Monday afternoon.

Eagles’ title win means they will play in the Championship game against the winners of Division One South on Saturday, April 30.

Plymouth Parkway look their likely opponents, currently top of the table, three points ahead of Frome Town.

In the meantime Bedford Town take on Spartan South Midlands Premier Division side Leighton Town in the Bedfordshire Senior Cup final at Luton Town on Tuesday, April 26, so it could be an historic treble for the fantastic young Eagles.

Completing their Easter fixtures, Bedford travelled to St Neots Town on Monday.

With key players rested ahead of Eagles’ forthcoming big matches, they were unable to make it four wins out of four this season against their opponents, having already met in the FA Cup, FA Trophy and League.