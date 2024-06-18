Busy week for Bedford Town with flurry of signings
and live on Freeview channel 276
Right sided former Northampton Town defender Josh Flanagan had a brilliant season at Step 3 and attracted interest from numerous clubs but settled on the Eagles.
Ben Baker also joined from Waltham Abbey after two fantastic years with the Abbotts.
He was instrumental in Waltham Abbey's run to the play-off final last season and a standout performer in Waltham Abbey’s 1-0 win at the Eyrie in late March.
Dejon Noel-Williams, son of former Watford striker Gifton, has arrived as a powerful striker who came through the ranks at Watford and Oxford United and is a full international with Grenada.
Bedford pulled off a real coup with the signing of Sam Brown.
He is an experienced left sided defender who has won the league with Banbury United at Step 3 and played at St Albans City last season.
Bedford fans' favourite Connor Tomlinson has also re-signed for the Eagles and Lewis Green and Leon Lobjoit have also agreed new deals to stay.