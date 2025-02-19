Bunker double as Ampthill take seven points from three home games

Ampthill defender Mark Bunker showed his versatility twice last week as he scored two important goals as the Amps took seven points from three home games.

The full back scored a penalty to open the scoring against Buckingham last Tuesday and at the weekend he lashed home a leveller to earn Town a point in a 1-1 draw with Wellingborough Whitworths.

After six points from two matches Town went for a hat trick of home successes, but had to deal with a dogged away defence while the Flourmen forwards proved lively at times in wet conditions.

The Amps won their first away match of the term at Whitworths but fell behind on 20 minutes when the visitors countered from a home attack and Aiden Garside finished off a slick move despite home appeals for handball in the build-up.

Two goals for Ampthill defender Mark Bunker. Photo by Stewart Taylor.

Town had a warning earlier in the game when Jacob Thomas hit the foot of the post from close range after a fierce cross but the Amps soon retaliated.

The hosts equalised five minutes later when Sam Holmes' run provided the chance for Bunker to fire in a tremendous 20-yard shot past Nixon from the edge of the area.

Sam Holmes went wide from a good chance created by Tejon Brown just before the break but the Amps just about won the second half on points but had to be content with their first home draw since August.

Holmes had one or two opportunities which fell to him on the wet surface and a timely tackle stopped him from grabbing the points with 10 minutes to go.

James Young tried to add to his tally after his goal against Buckingham and he also had openings which he might have snapped up on another day with Nixon kept busy in the away goal.

Ampthill continued to raid late on with a flurry of corners, but Whitworths stood firm and they tested Town with their own forays from both wings but did not beat Mitch Howe in the home goal

So the points were shared in a sixth v seventh battle, but Town had openings to wrap up a win but found a well-drilled Wellingborough back line.

Town now face two Northants away trips at high-flying Desborough on Saturday before going to Rushden a week later.