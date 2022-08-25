Boss Setchell challenges Bedford players after 'inexcusable' performance

Bedford Town boss Gary Setchell

And he has told his players they have 'show character' to respond when over a busy Bank Holiday weekend that sees them go to Hednesford on Saturday before hosting Royston on Monday.

It was a horrible afternoon at The Eyrie as Dan Creaney scored four times to inspire Tamworth to a thumping win, with Bedford scoring a last-minute consolation through Joe Butterworth.

Kai Phelan was also sent off midway through the second half when the score was 5-0.

"I knew we would take a couple of beatings, but I didn't expect that, and that's not even the scoreline really, that is more the level of performance, which was poor," admitted Setchell.

"The goals we conceded were poor, and I think they have scored four or five from one ball straight down the pitch and the centre forward has flicked it on to the other centre forward.

"That is inexcusable, if you can't defend a long ball then you have got big problems, and Tamworth obviously saw we were vulnerable in that area.

"I have to take responsibility because I am the man that put the players out there, but I think a few of the players have to hold their hands up and take a bit of responsibility as well."

The defeat leaves Bedford, who were promoted last season, in 16th place in the table with four points in the bag, and Setchell added: "The players who were here last season, the credit in the bank has gone.

"We are four games in now, we have four points, and the credit has gone, same as my credit has gone.

"We got pats on the back for last year, but that has gone and this is a fresh season.

"If we take many more defeats like that then questions are going to be asked, but that isn't going to happen.

"I won't let that happen.

"We have to regroup, we get back to doing what we do well, and we have got to find a way for this group of players to play, which we haven't quite done yet.