Beds League trio secure Intemediate Cup semi-final berths

The Befordshire League will provide three of this season’s Beds Intermediate Cup semi-finalists following wins for Biggleswade FC Reserves, Henlow and Wixams on Saturday.

For FC it’s local bragging rights after goals from Sam Kelly and Kian Coles took them to a 2-1 victory at Biggleswade United Under 23.

Whilst Henlow, with a lone goal from Piers Le Grand, won 1-0 at Leighton Town Development and Wixams claimed a 3-1 home win over Potton United Reserves. - Jake Dawson with a brace and a single goal from Charlie Battams doing the damage.

Cranfield United Reserves lost at home on penalties against Dunstable Town Under 21 after 90 minutes play had saw the sides deadlocked at 3-3. Jordan Conway with a brace plus a single goal from Joe Bygraves were on the home scoresheet.

Premier Division supported by Sportsform

League leaders Shefford Town & Campton retained their unbeaten ways to stay six points clear in winning 2-1 at Wilstead. Lee Harman and Ryan Lewis netted the goals to chalk up their seventh win on the bounce against a lone home reply from Sean Jones.

Second place Cranfield United also stay unbeaten after a 4-2 win at AFC Oakley M&DH. Courtney Boughton with a hat-trick, including one from the penalty spot, and Josh Sturniolo marked the United scoresheet against home replies via Elijah Hukin and Matt Barnes.

With Crawley Green Reserves sitting the afternoon out, third spot is now in the hands of Queens Park Crescents who took their unbeaten sequence to eight games with a 3-2 home victory over Flitwick Town. Chisom Amadi scored a brace and Shay Fenlon added the other, replied to by Town strikes from Phil Matthews and Martin Byrne. Whilst now in sixth spot are Wootton Blue Cross who ran out 2-0 winners at Riseley Sports thanks to goals from Antony Wright and Lui Sarrington.

For Marston Shelton Rovers it was a first home win of the season in beating Ickwell & Old Warden 4-2. Harry Baker, Nick Skolsky, Ben Moore and Jim Burraway all found the back of the net against visiting replies from Marko Tobdzic and Giuseppe Graziano.

Caldecote returned to winning ways with a 5-4 home victory over AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College. Tom Wallace, Harry Lovely, Jack Miller and Liam Beech plus an own goal brought up the nap hand against four in reply from Town’s Mike Stephenson.

Also enjoying life on home soil were Stevington who remain unbeaten at home this season following their 4-0 success over bottom of the table Sharnbrook. Aaron Hewitt with a brace plus goals from William Pinney and Louis Green doing the damage.

Division One supported by O’Neills

Bedford Albion remain 100% for the season and five points after winning 8-0 at Flitwick Town Reserves. Adam Lewis with a brace was joined on the Albion scoresheet by single goals from Kegan Roberts, Rafael Cygan, Matt Phelan, Paul Babbington and Michal Michalski.

Shefford Town & Campton Reserves are up into third slot after their 10-1 home win over Wilstead Reserves. Ryan Dobson and Telmo Jesus both netted hat-tricks and Charlie Caulder grabbed a brace with single goals coming from James Snee and Cameron Sharp against a lone reply from Filip Hammond.

Now in fourth are last season’s champions Totternhoe Reserves who took their unbeaten run to seven games with a 5-0 victory at AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College Reserves. Josh Langlais with a brace was joined on the Totts scoresheet by single goals from Brenden Cowell, John Cartwright and Jordan Edingborough to bring up the nap hand. Whilst Cople & Bedford SA chalked up home win number three on the bounce in beating the 61FC Luton Reserves 1-0 thanks to a strike from Ashley Banton.

Christians in Sport (Luton) shared the spoils from a 1-1 home draw against Lea Sports PSG, Peter Wilson the home goalscorer and Rhys Cadger netting for PSG.

Division Two supported by Hy-Pro.

With Meltis Albion on cup duty second place Houghton Athletic closed the gap on them to just two points with a 3-1 victory over AFC Oakley M&DH Reserves. Mihail Tudos, Cosmin Miron and Felix Sackey scored the goals against a lone reply from James Grandidge. Whilst Atletico Europa are now up into third place after being gifted the three points when FC Kokan failed to raise a side to entertain them.

For Caldecote Reserves it was home win number four on the bounce with a 3-0 victory over Marston Shelton Rovers Reserves, Gary Heath with a brace and Gary Allum netting the goals. Unite MK Reserves and M&DH Clapham Sports played out a 2-2 draw. Mohammed Ismail Raja and Germane Ebanks wereon the MK scoresheet against M&DH replies via Owen Tuffin and Shazan Idees.

Division Three supported by HY-Pro

FC Polonia ( Luton) are now unbeaten in their last six outings and up into second following their 6-0 home win over Real Haynes Reserves. Mateusz Krupczak led the way with a hat-trick supported by single strikes from Grzegorz Rudnicki, Daniel Gaweda and Bartek Nizol.

Whilst up into fourth and still unbeaten are Bedford Albion Reserves who won 8-1 at Flitwick Town A. Tom Wade netting twice to go alongside single goals for Arron Fletcher, Adam Wodecki, James Clifford, Gary Townsend, Tayven Charles and Josh Emmerton against a lone Town reply from Steve Gibson.

Also enjoying life on the road were Dinamo Flitwick who netted their first away win of the season in winning 6-1 at Sandy Reserves. Charlie O’Mahony and Josh Pearson scored braces to go alongside single goals for Joe Kwarcinski and Daniel Day against a lone home reply via Aiden London.

Whilst for Harlington Juniors it was a 2-1 victory at Stevington Reserves thanks to goals from Luca Frantellizzi and Kevin Lambert against a lone home reply via Jamie Daniels.

Elsewhere, Wootton Village returned to winning ways with a 1-0 home win over Square FC thanks to a goal from Jason Cruz.

Bedfordshire FA Junior Cup 3rd Round

The biggest win of the day went to Sundon Park Rovers who emerged 5-1 home winners over Stotfold Junior Town Reserves to ensure this season’s final will be an all Bedfordshire County Football League affair. Courtney Francis with a brace plus single goals from Ethan Tenn, Perez Mukisa and Oktay West brought up the nap hand.

Whilst just a goal behind were CS Rovers the 4-2 home winners over Clifton. Joe Campion with a brace joined on the Rovers scoresheet by Jake Leech and Ultan Coonan against Clifton replies from Michael Hall and Josh Adams.

For Kempston Athletic it was a 2-1 home win over Meltis Albion. Dan Mattin scoring both goals against a lone Albion reply from Asa Garlick.

Whilst Sporting Lewsey Park were the 3-1 home winners over Black Swan. Sean Fahy, Chris Gibson and Lee Mooney all found the back of the net against a lone reply from Danny McGovern.

Real Haynes netted a 3-2 home win over Shefford Town & Campton A. Ali Bucknall, Josh Brown and Billy Flack were on the home scoresheet against replies for the Town from Colin Standley and Sam Lummis.

Thurleigh won 3-1 at Lidlington United Sports thanks to goals from Issac Jones, Kevin Harris and Harry Molyneaux against a lone reply from United’s Carl Pearson while Pines won 3-2 at St Joseph (Luton) Ryan Smith netting all three goals against St Joes replies via Shane O’Donnell and Martin Terry.

The lone game to go beyond 90 minutes saw Elstow Abbey emerge 4-1 home penalty shoot-out winners over Luton Leagrave AFC after normal time had saw the sides deadlocked at 2-2. Serge Kadji netted a brace for The Abbey and Sam Cox and Tyler Clair replied for the visitors before succesful spot kicks from Glen Tumulty, Carl Welham, Travis Joseph and Ciaran Alexander saw the Abbey into the hat for the last eight draw.