Two former Leighton players Leon Lobjoit and Kyle Connolly got the goals to send the league to a last weekend decider which looked unlikely when Bedford had a recent poor spell of results.

The Eagles are three points behind leaders Biggleswade but have a plus two better goal difference.

This Saturday Bedford host 13th-placed North Leigh while Biggleswade are at home to fourth-placed Ware.

Leon Lobjoit celebrates his penalty success on Saturday. Photo by Adrian Brown.

Manager Lee Birch said: “I couldn't ask any more from them. The noise that was coming into the group from outside was horrible a little while ago.

“But things changed and they have produced four great results on the spin.

“If you had said to me at the start of the year that we'd be taking it to thje last day of the season I'd have bitten your hand off.

“We have one more game to go and, if it doesn't pan out, what a great season we've had one way or the other.

“We will then just prepare for the play-offs.

“The fans have been fantastic, even when we were going through our bad patch, and we need them this week more than ever. They're definitely our 12th man.”

At Bedfordshire rivals Leighton Town, the Eagles got off to a good start and it only took 12 minutes for them to take the lead from a Leon Lobjoit penalty, which he converted against the club he had so much success with.

Leighton started to crank up the pressure and have a few chances afterwards.

But this was nothing the Bedford defence and Mark Smith couldn’t handle which became a common theme throughout the day.

The Eagles created chances and Ryan Blake had the best of the lot which went just wide.

But the second half got off to a similar start to the first for the visitors as the ball fell to Connolly who, far from goal and at an angle, still managed to find the back of the net and double the advantage.