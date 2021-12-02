Bedford Town's focus turns to league derby with Kempston Rovers

Manager Gary Setchell sharing his thoughts on the Banbury game Coverage courtesy of www.bedfordeagles.net

Bedford Town exited the season’s last cup competition on Tuesday evening - leaving them to concentrate on their promotion campaign.

Having won 3-0 in the league on Saturday, Bedford were beaten 2-0 by higher level Banbury United in the PitchingIn Southern League Challenge Cup Third Round on Tuesday evening .

Unbeaten in their division so far this season, Banbury are third in the Southern League Premier Central.

And although both sides had much-changed teams for the cup tie, it was the Puritans who came out on top with two second-half goals.

Eagles’ cause wasn’t helped by the straight red card for Charley Sanders just before half time.

In a club interview after the game manager Gary Setchell said he thought his lads did very well.

“We played a really young team and I didn’t expect Banbury to come so strong, to be honest.

“The lads conducted themselves well, Banbury deserved to win, they had the lions share of possession, but we stuck to the task.”

Talking about Sanders’ third sending off, Setchell said: “He’s going to get a long ban now and that’s a shame as he really loves football and this club, but when you become a liability you start to lose the trust of your team mates and manager.

“If he’s going to remain here he’s got some bridges to build and needs to knuckle down and work on his discipline because he’s getting a reputation.”

On Saturday in their 3-0 win over Didcot Town, Drew Richardson broke the deadlock in the 20th minute, with Joe Butterworth doubling the lead just before half time.

Connor Tomlinson made sure of the points ten minutes into the second half.

This Saturday is local league derby day with Kempston Rovers the visitors to the Eyrie. Rovers are just above the danger zone, with four wins from 17 games. At the other end of the table Eagles are just a point behind leaders Berkhamsted.

“Hopefully there’ll be another big crowd,” added Setchell.