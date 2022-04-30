Bedford Town win Championship showcase after great fightback against Plymouth Parkway

Bedford Town - celebrating their Division One Central title last week - added the Southern League Division One Championship trophy to their cabinet by beating South division champions Plymouth Parkway 5-3 on Saturday Picture courtesy www.bedfordeagles.net

Gary Setchell’s men came back from being 3-1 down at half time, to level with 15 minutes to go and secure victory with two late goals.

The Division One South champions took the lead after 20 minutes in Saturday’s match, watched by a disappointingly low crowd of 302 at the Eyrie.

Plymouth Parkway made it 2-0 inside half an hour before Dan Walker pulled one back for the Eagles for 2-1.

The visitors then restored their two-goal cushion just before half time.

It took until 20 minutes into the second half for Craig Mackail-Smith to give Bedford some hope at 2-3 and Hugh Alban-Jones equalised in the 75th minute setting up an exciting last quarter of an hour.