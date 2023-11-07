News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING

Bedford Town v AFC Dunstable clash abandoned at half-time amid heavy rainfall

Bedford Town will aim to go again this weekend after last Saturday's home clash with AFC Dunstable had to be abandoned at half-time due to heavy rain.
John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 7th Nov 2023, 14:41 GMT
Updated 7th Nov 2023, 14:41 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Southern League Central Division One leaders were 1-0 down at the time, having conceded an own goal from a 35th minute corner.

The match had been in doubt and the referee even moved the kick-off back to 3.30pm to clear standing water. But, having started , the rain continued to come down and the pitch became waterlogged, leaving the referee no option.

Bedford now prepare for a trip to Stotfold on Saturday, who sit in 10th place.

Neither of Bedford's nearest challengers took full advantage of the abandonment as second-placed North Leigh lost 2-1 at Hertford Town while third-placed Waltham Abbey drew 3-3 at Kidlington.

Related topics:Bedford Town