Bedford Town v AFC Dunstable clash abandoned at half-time amid heavy rainfall

Bedford Town will aim to go again this weekend after last Saturday's home clash with AFC Dunstable had to be abandoned at half-time due to heavy rain.

The Southern League Central Division One leaders were 1-0 down at the time, having conceded an own goal from a 35th minute corner.

The match had been in doubt and the referee even moved the kick-off back to 3.30pm to clear standing water. But, having started , the rain continued to come down and the pitch became waterlogged, leaving the referee no option.

Bedford now prepare for a trip to Stotfold on Saturday, who sit in 10th place.