Bedford Town twice came from behind to run out comfortable 4-2 winners over Lowestoft Town in a fantastic win for the Eagles at the Eyrie on Saturday.

A James Clifton hat-trick and a Leon Lobjoit goal was more than enough for the win.

It was the away side who got off to the far better start than the home side as they took the lead after just two minutes.

This came from a set piece which was well dispatched by Lowestoft.

James Clifton celebrates his hat-trick. Photo by Simon Gill.

However, the Eagles responded well and equalised after 20 minutes.

A great cross in by Elliot Simmons was met by James Clifton who headed home to equalise.

Just before the break, Lowestoft retook the lead.

The game was fairly in the balance leading up to this but a curling effort from distance found its way into the back of the net to restore Lowestoft’s lead.

The Eagles were behind at the break, but this didn’t last for long.

Bedford grabbed their equaliser after 59 minutes when James Clifton chipped the goalkeeper after being sent through on goal to level the game.

Two minutes later it was 3-2 to Bedford after a great ball through to Leon Lobjoit who battled his way to the ball and eventually finished well to make it 3-2 to the Eagles.

With a few minutes remaining, it was 4-2 and a hat-trick completed for James Clifton.

A great cross in by Ryan Blake was met by Clifton, who volleyed in for his third.

Another superb win for the Eagles who continue to climb the table.

They are now in sixth place, just five points off second-placed Halesowen Town and this Saturday they head for Royston Town.

New Kempston Rovers manager Leon Cashman presided over a 0-0 draw in his opening game at home to Dunstable Town.

“I am excited to take charge. I’m looking forward to working with the team, building their strengths and driving us towards success together,” he said.

Real Bedford pulled off a hard-earned 2-1 win at Beaconsfield, man of the match Josh Setchell hitting both goals. Their rearranged home clash with Berkhamsted will now be played on Tuesday, 14th January.