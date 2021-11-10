Bedford Town turn attention to FA Trophy after 'getting away with one'

Gary Setchell.

Bedford Town boss Gary Setchell admits his side ‘got away with one’ on Tuesday night - but wants his team to be patient as they turn their attention to the FA Trophy.

Callum Donnelly and Drew Richardson were the matchwinners in the 2-1 home victory over Barton Rovers.

“I think we’ve probably got away with one tonight if I’m being honest, we weren’t very good,” Setchell confessed.

“I say we weren’t very good, we fell below the levels we’ve set ourselves.

“That’s what I’ve just said to the players, that was a big game for us and I think, perhaps collectively, the lads thought they’d done the hard work Saturday.”

Jermaine Howe bagged the only goal in the weekend’s home win against Welwyn Garden City.

Bedford remain top of the Southern League Division One Central, above North Leigh on goal difference.

Town now host Potters bar in the first round of the FA Trophy on Saturday, the manager calling on patience from his side.

“Teams are not going to come and let us play, they’re going to try to stop us playing,” he added.

“No matter how much we talk about it, we’ve got to be better in the moments around their box, be more patient.”