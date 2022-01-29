Bedford Town triumph in top-of-table clash with Berkhamsted

Crowd of over 1,200 enjoy big game at the Eyrie

By Zoe Ashton
Saturday, 29th January 2022, 5:00 pm
Bedford Town manager Gary Setchell

Watched by a crowd of 1,254, league leaders Bedford Town beat second-placed Berkhamsted 2-0 in one of their biggest games for years.

In the Southern League Division One Central top-of-the-table clash at the Eyrie, Rene Howe put Bedford Town ahead just before half time from the penalty spot after a foul on Hugh Alban-Jones. Charley Sanders then made sure of the points in the 73rd minute.

Going into the game Eagles had a two-point advantage over the Comrades, who have a game in hand and have now stretched that to be five points clear in the promotion chase.

Bedford Town are at home again next weekend to FC Romania.

