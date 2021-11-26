Bedford Town taking on Didcot and Banbury after top-of-table defeat

Danny Setchell scored a contender for goal of the season at the weekend but then suffered a broken ankle PICTURE www.bedfordeagles.net

Tuesday’s top of the table clash with Berkhamsted didn’t go Bedford Town’s way, with a single goal deciding outcome.

Eagles were top going into the very close game at Broadwater against the Comrades, who have led the Southern League Division One Central for much of the season.

Having only dropped two points from their last six matches Bedford fans had high hopes of cementing their place at the summit, especially as Berko had dropped five.

But this twice postponed fixture was settled by Cheyce Grant’s header in the 54th minute and the hosts regain top spot, one point ahead of Eagles and with a game in hand.

And things didn’t go quite to plan on Saturday against ninth-placed Waltham Abbey, finishing 2-2 after being 2-0 up.

Danny Setchell’s fifth-minute wonder-goal from outside the area and Drew Richardson’s strike in the 44th set up Eagles’ first league draw of the season.

But following an ankle injury in the game, Setchell will now be out for a while after scans revealed a break and possible ligament damage.

Dad and manager Gary Setchell will be hoping his side can get back to winning ways against 13th-placed Didcot Town on Saturday before taking on Banbury United in the Southern League Challenge Cup.

Banbury are third and unbeaten in the Premier Central Division so far this season.

“We created so many chances against Berkhamsted, but games are won in both boxes and we weren’t ruthless enough in their box - they were in ours - but that’s football,” said boss Setchell.

“There’s still a long way to go and hopefully we will have our night later this season.

“I was relatively pleased with the performance, if not the result.

“But rather than stick to how we had played in the first half we lost our way a little and maybe people were trying a bit too hard to make things happen.

“We’d gone a long time without a loss in the league, but we’ve got Didcot and Banbury this week. Every game at the moment is a big game.”