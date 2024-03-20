Bedford Town suffer double title blow with two home defeats in four days

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The results saw them drop into second place with Biggleswade Town the new league leaders by two points and with a game in hand.

Tuesday's defeat saw Jack Green controversially shown a straight red card for a foul on 37 minutes and Ben Weyman netted the opener six minutes later.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Half-time sub Rocko Tamplin added a second within three minutes of the restart and Arnold Matshazi added a third on 65 minutes as the 10 men wilted.

The Hadley keeper punches clear from Jemale Olayika on Saturday. Pic by Adrian Brown.

On Saturday Bedford twice squandered the lead before losing 3-2 at home to Hadley.

Ryan Blake gave them a 26th minute lead, racing onto Lewis Green's pass down the right, only for Luke Alfano to level from the spot two minutes from the break after a foul by Jemale McKenzie Lowe.

Blake restored the lead within a minute to go in ahead. Leon Lobjoit dispossessed Germaine Dua and took the ball forward before playing it in front of Blake who got the better of two defenders before slotting past Taylor.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, Caoilan McGettigan again restored parity on 63 minutes, twisting and turning his way through the defence, into the area, and firing home an unstoppable shot.

Jay Rolfe then notched a 70th minute winner when a free kick was played into him at the near post by McGettigan and Rolfe headed home from close range.

Walsh hit the Hadley post and Lobjoit blasted another chance over as precious points slipped away.

The game thankfully survived a pitch inspection after previous successive home games had fallen foul of waterlogged pitches.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Eagles had brought in a rig to help with grass regeneration and importantly dry out large areas of the pitch to sort out the drainage issue at the ground.

Bedford bolstered their squad last week as winger Rio Dasilva, twin brother of Cole Dasilva, returned to The Eyrie for a second spell from Kempston Rovers – the first time the twins have played together in over 10 years.