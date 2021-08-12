Bedford Town setting the bar high and aiming for promotion

New signing Lewis Miccio with Bedford Town manager Gary Setchell

PICTURE: Impressive triallist Lewis Miccio , 22, with manager Gary Setchell after signing for Eagles last week. From Sydney, Australia he started his career with Central Coast Mariners and Manly United and was selected for

New Zealand U23s. The left back moved to the UK in 2019, playing for Kidderminster Harriers and Solihull Moors.

Bedford Town are setting the bar high this season and aiming for promotion.

And after some promising friendlies and boosting his squad with summer signings, manager Gary Setchell believes it’s possible.

“Pre-season has been good, it started slowly picking up a number of injuries but since the big two games against Luton and Peterborough we have had some really good performances and results,” he said.

At the weekend Eagles lost 1-0 to a Stratford Town penalty in their final warm-up ahead of Saturday’s Pitching In Southern League Division One Central opener at Waltham Abbey (3pm).

A busy first week will also see Harlow Town make the trip to the Eyrie on Tuesday (7.45pm).

Both are new to the fixture list following the recent FA non-league restructuring.

“Waltham Abbey were top of their league before Covid hit and are a high quality team,” said the Eagles boss.

“From what people are saying Harlow are expected to go well this season too, but hopefully we can get a good start and it will be great if we can get more of the town there to support us, that will really help the boys .

“Hopefully we have a team people will be proud of this year.

“We believe we can push for promotion, that’s the aim, we’re not going to shy away from it. If we don’t make the top five it will be disappointing.

“With the squad we have assembled and the performances we have had we believe we can be a match for anyone in this league.

“Everyone at the club, top to bottom, have set our goal that is to try and push for promotion.

“The fans are massive for us. It’s a big town with loads of football fans and if we’re playing well we hope we can generate a lot more interest and the numbers this town deserves.

“The club have underachieved for six or seven years and only been in the play-offs once since relegation and we want to change that.