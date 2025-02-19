A sending off, a missed penalty, an injury, and a goalkeeping error were four of the talking points, as Bedford Town ground out a 2-1 win at AFC Sudbury on Saturday to keep top spot.

The Eagles were missing both Leon Lobjoit and Eddie Panter, through suspension, and Elliot Simmons following his recent car accident.

Bedford had an early effort, when Lewis Hilliard used the outside of his foot to shoot from the edge of the area, but the ball was just a bit too high.

Minutes later, Carl Mensah swept up when a back pass from Lewis Green was too short, and Joe Neal raced towards the ball.

Lewis Green celebrates Eagles' second goal. Photo by Adrian Brown.

Mensah had a lot of ground to make up, and got to the ball first to put it out for a corner; a much better option than going 1-0 down.

In defending the corner, Ellis Bates picked up an injury, although it didn’t look apparent straight away, and on inspection, physio, Jazzy Dolby produced the circular movement to indicate a substitution was necessary.

It was later confirmed that Bates had gone off with a suspected fractured wrist.

Bedford attacked from the restart, and James Bradbrook saved twice from Bruno Andrade and Ryan Blake.

Substitute Harlain Mbayo then saw his header tipped over the bar, and from the ensuing corner, the controversy started, as a tiny bout of head tennis ended with a stab goalwards, and as the ball was about to cross the line, Charlie Lewis fell on it, surreptitiously handling the ball in the process. Unfortunately, the Sudbury defender was seen by the referee.

A penalty was awarded, with a red card issued to Lewis.

After the furore, about five minutes had passed before Blake was able to take the resulting spot kick, but a tame effort was saved by Bradbrook.

Early in the second half, the Eagles won a corner after Andrade’s curling effort was pushed away by Bradbrook.

This was most action on goal until the deadlock was broken on 61 minutes.

Junior Gyamfi won the ball in the middle of the pitch, pushed it left for Andrade, who then passed forward to the overlapping Green.

Green’s low cross into the area found Blake, and the Bedford captain atoned for earlier, with a flick and pushed the ball past Bradbrook to put the Eagles 1-0 up.

Bedford took control of the game and two more chances came with headers from Andrade and Blake, but both were just too high.

A triple substitution seemed to revitalise the home side, and Neal drifted across the area before hitting a low shot that shot across goal and off.

Bedford defended a free kick before adding a second goal with eight minutes remaining.

Gyamfi started the move again, as he passed to Green on the right side of the area.

Green’s cross was blocked, but he took on the rebound into the area, beat two players, and stabbed the ball forward.

It looked as though Bradbrook had caught the ball, but it squirmed through his grip, and dropped over the line.

From then on, Sudbury looked like the team with a man advantage as they threw everything at Bedford, and on 86 minutes, pulled a goal back after Mensah tried to marshall the ball out for a goal kick.

Neal got his foot to the ball to keep it on the pitch, and Oliver Peters took over to smash the ball into the net from a tight angle.

Six minutes added time was played, and Bedford held the defensive line, denying any more chances for Sudbury.

Bedford now look forward to Friday when they host title favourites and historic rivals Kettering Town at the Eyrie.

Simmons and Bates will be very doubtful for the game.

Panter is still suspended, but Lobjoit will be back from suspension, as Lee Bircham rallies his battle-weary warriors.