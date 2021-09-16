Bedford Town ready to welcome Welwyn Garden City at home in the FA Cup

Bedford Town manager Gary Setchell (Picture www.bedfordeagles.net )

It’s back to Emirates FA Cup action for Bedford Town on Saturday, when Welwyn Garden City visit the Eyrie in the second qualifying round.

Eagles won their replay with Canvey Island 3-2 to earn a home tie against their mid-table Southern League Division One Central rivals and continue the excitement for supporters.

On Tuesday evening Bedford lost 3-2 to Ware. Going into the game the visitors and Gary Setchell’s side were level on 12 points from five games in third and fourth sport respectively. The defeat drops Eagles to fifth.

Ware went 2-0 up through two Liam Hope strikes before Connor Tomlinson pulled one back in the 48th minute.

Just two minutes later Ware made it 3-1 thanks to Taufee Scandan but Rene Howe quickly gave Eagles hope again in the 54th at 3-2. But they were soon down to ten men after a red card for Harmeed Ishola denting any hopes of a comeback.

Manager Gary Setchell said the disappointing aspects were their first half lack of intensity and the three soft goals given away, as Ware executed their game plan well.

But looking ahead to the weekend and next week’s FA Trophy game at home to St Neots Town on the 25th, he said: “We’ve got two cup games now, ten days off the league it will be great if we go into the next league game with two wins in the cup.

“We have got to get back to what we do best, play at high tempo, high intensity and get the pressing going and forcing teams into making mistakes. At the moment teams are forcing us into making mistakes and that’s costing us games.”

Bedford had boosted their tally last Friday evening with a 3-2 victory over Hertford Town, who defied their lowly league position with a strong first-half performance.

The game saw controversial late red cards for Dan Walker and Rene Howe, who also scored Bedford’s first goal, equalising after half an hour following Hertford’s early strike. The visitors led 2-1 at the break, but Danny Setchell soon levelled in the second half although couldn’t give Eagles the lead with a penalty.

It was down to Connor Tomlinson to secure the points in the 67th minute.

Manager Setchell admitted they made it harder work than they needed to but was pleased to take the three points after the team showed great character.