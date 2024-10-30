Bedford Town progress on penalties in Bedforshire Senior Cup after draw at Biggleswade Town

Bedford Town won a penalty shoot-out away at Biggleswade Town to progress in the Bedfordshire Senior Cup on Tuesday night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The sides had drawn 0-0 over 90 minutes and Eagles then won 5-4 from the spot with keeper Nathan McDonald saving one and Junior Gyamfi netting the winner.

With no game planned, Eagles ticked over on Saturday with a home friendly game against Southern League Premier South strugglers Marlow and ran out 4-1 winners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kyle Connolly scored direct from a corner kick to add to strikes by Lewis Green, Dejon Noel-Williams and Devonte Aransibia. Marlow’s reply came from a penalty.

This Saturday it’s back to league action away at Bromsgrove Sporting.

The away trip to Kettering Town has been brought forward to Saturday, 16th November.