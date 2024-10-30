Bedford Town progress on penalties in Bedforshire Senior Cup after draw at Biggleswade Town
Bedford Town won a penalty shoot-out away at Biggleswade Town to progress in the Bedfordshire Senior Cup on Tuesday night.
The sides had drawn 0-0 over 90 minutes and Eagles then won 5-4 from the spot with keeper Nathan McDonald saving one and Junior Gyamfi netting the winner.
With no game planned, Eagles ticked over on Saturday with a home friendly game against Southern League Premier South strugglers Marlow and ran out 4-1 winners.
Kyle Connolly scored direct from a corner kick to add to strikes by Lewis Green, Dejon Noel-Williams and Devonte Aransibia. Marlow’s reply came from a penalty.
This Saturday it’s back to league action away at Bromsgrove Sporting.
The away trip to Kettering Town has been brought forward to Saturday, 16th November.