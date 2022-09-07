Bedford Town prevail in FA Cup borough derby over Kempston Rovers
Bedford Town claimed the bragging rights in the FA Cup on Saturday as they overcame borough rivals Kempston Rovers in the first qualifying round.
Two second-half goals did the damage at Hillgrounds Leisure, the result a good response from Bedford to the Bank Holiday defeat to Royston five days earlier.
Bedford started well as Danny Setchell went close, then Kempston’s Ben Baker found James Hatch who couldn’t convert from close range.
Kempston dominated the rest of the first half and Eagles skipper Alex Street was called into action a few times but the half ended goalless.
Bedford began the second-half well and Tyrone Lewthwaite scuffed a great chance wide early on.
But the Eagles soon took the lead when a corner was crossed in from the right-hand side and it fell to Drew Richardson who volleyed in off the post.
Lewthwaite and Setchell both missed openings for a second, the former also hitting the crossbar late on, but they got their goal when Craig Mackail Smith brought the ball down and calmly slotted it home.
Rovers pulled one back with five to go thanks to Magloire Muyembe’s header, but it would be Bedford who would progress to face boss Gary Setchell’s old club King’s Lynn away in the next round.
Bedford return to action this weekend with a trip to Nuneaton Borough in the SPL Central, while Kempston host Dereham Town in the first qualifying round of the FA Trophy.