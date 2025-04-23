Bedford Town on the verge of unlikely title win after maximum points over Easter

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bedford Town are pinching themselves, now just one point away from the Southern League Premier Central title and an unlikely promotion to the National League South.

Six points out of six over Easter has left them on the verge of an unlikely second successive promotion.

And a busy week at the club also saw confirmation there will definitely be no merger with neighbours Real Bedford this summer as proposed.

Boss Lee Bircham said: “Whatever happens next weekend these boys deserve all the credit in the world. I am so proud of them and we have taken it to the last game. You can't fathom it – it's wonderful for everyone.

Eddie Panter celebrates his goal for Bedford at Hitchin on Monday. Photo by Simon Gill.

“Our record since the turn of the year has been nothing short of remarkable.

“It is an incredible run with not the biggest squad.

“It has been phenomenal – the best group I have ever worked with.

“We have one more hurdle to go and if it's play-offs then it is. We got over that hurdle last year.”

A 2-1 home win over Stratford Town on Saturday was followed by a controversial clash at Hertfordshire rivals Hitchen Town, again won 2-1 by the Eagles.

That put AFC Telford and Halesowen out of the title race.

Kettering also had maximum points from the holiday games, and are just three points behind, but with a better goal difference than Bedford.

So it all comes down to Saturday’s game as Bedford host Stourbridge at the Eyrie, knowing a point will bring the most unlikely of league titles.

Saturday's home win over Stratford was overshadowed by the injury and subsequent stretchering off of Callum Ebanks, following a collision in the air with Carl Mensah.

From the start it was plain to see this was to be a tense affair, and the Bedford defence had to be alert from the off, after the visitors attacked straight away.

The Eagles countered from this attack, with Leon Lobjoit shooting just wide.

Bedford then kept up the pressure. Ryan Blake forced Jacob Weaver into a good save, after evading a couple of tackles. Lobjoit then headed over before putting Bedford 1-0 up in the 10th minute, when he latched onto a long throw from Sam Brown to fire home from close range.

The Bards nearly hit back immediately, as Daniel Lafferty’s shot went just wide.

Lobjoit turned provider in the 20th minute as he came in from the right.

It’s not certain whether it was a shot or cross, but the ball sped low across goal and Eddie Panter was on hand to turn the ball into the net unopposed.

Jonathan MacAulay was then brought into action, saving a long range shot from Lewis Ludford-Ison before spreading out as much as he could to deny Ebanks when the striker burst through for a one-on-one.

Stratford made a triple substitution at half-time, bringing on two extra forward players, and the defence, yet again, earned their pay in solid defiance.

The pressure paid off on 66 minutes when the arrears were reduced, as a throw into the area wasn’t dealt with and Lafferty lashed home.

Four minutes later came the awful clash and, although Mensah was up within a couple of minutes, it was a fair while before Ebanks was taken off after he complained of pains in his neck and back when he regained consciousness, and was eventually taken to hospital.

The incident had taken the sails out of the game, and on 90 minutes a crafty chip from Lobjoit caught out Weaver, who managed to push the ball onto the bar before it dropped onto the line and away.

A total of 18 minutes added time were announced with 25 minutes played.

MacAulay was the busier of the two keepers during this time, saving and blocking to deny Stratford.

A controversial game on Easter Monday saw the same line up at Top Field as Bedford had to overcome already relegated Hitchin.

With nothing to play for, the home side were able to play freely and Lewis Franklin tried an audacious lob from 25 yards that dropped onto the roof of the net.

At the other end, Lobjoit’s free kick went narrowly wide before a header from Panter was saved by Sebastian Stacey.

A vicious shot from Mensah was blocked, but Bedford weren’t to be denied and in the 27th minute took the lead as a long Sam Brown throw was only half-cleared to Panter, and he drilled the ball through the defence and in.

Stacey then denied Blake as the Bedford captain made his way along the right byline.

The main talking point came three minutes into the second half, when Panter tucked away what looked to be his second of the game, but while the players started celebrating, the assistant put up a late offside flag.

The referee then allowed a quick free kick as the team were celebrating, and all hell broke loose as Hitchin took the ball upfield towards the scant defence with the rest racing up.

Billy Heaps played the ball forward to Jacob Hutchinson just inside the area, and the home striker smashed the ball past the exposed MacAulay.

Hitchin nearly took the lead a minute later, taking advantage of a shellshocked Bedford and it was Hutchinson, again, who fired in.

MacAulay saved, but with the ball and surface now greasy from the steadily falling rain, he dropped the ball but recovered before anyone could capitalise.

Play settled down to a pattern of both sides not making much progress until the 65th minute when MacAulay got down to save a shot but couldn’t hold on, but he made a redeeming block when Hutchinson hit the rebound from close range.

The winning goal came in the 74th minute when another long throw from Brown proved too high for Stacey or the defence to deal with and Lobjoit was on the line to direct the ball into the net. This time there was no flag, and the goal stood.

Substitute Bruno Andrade raced onto a long ball out of defence, as a corner was cleared, but his run was hampered by the continual tugging of his shirt that neither the assistant or referee spotted, and the home side defended.

The last heart-stopping moment for the Eagles came three minutes into added time when a free kick was floated over and MacAulay rose above to catch and dropped onto the ball.

On the offside decision and subsequent restart, boss Bircham said: “In all the time I have been in non-league football I think that was the worst decision I have ever seen from a referee.

“I have seen some bad ones but that was mental.

“The first decision needs a chat as all the boys are saying it went in off their defender.

“But you don't then restart the game like that while we are celebrating – it's mad. It left us up against it.”

Fans are advised to buy their tickets online for this Saturday to avoid disappointment at bedfordtownfc.ktckts.com.​​​​​​​