Bedford Town on the brink after another defeat

Graeme Tomlinson’s men are nine points from safety with six games to play and have lost eight games in a row, the last five of those without scoring.
Saturday’s game saw Tom Edge put Alvechurch in front early in the second-half before Jack Concannon added a second late on.
Bedford now have three home games in a row, starting with Basford on Saturday, Nuneaton next Tuesday and Redditch Utd on Good Friday.
*Kempston Rovers drew 3-3 at Highworth Town on Saturday, Dean Dummett scoring twice and James Hatch the other as the hosts grabbed a 94th minute equaliser.
Real Bedford won 4-2 at Lutterworth to edge closer to the title, but Ampthill were beaten 1-0 by Northampton O.N Chenecks.