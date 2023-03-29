Bedford Town on the brink after another defeat

Bedford Town’s attempts to remain in the SPL Premie Central suffered another blow on Saturday with a 2-0 loss at Alvechurch.​

Ben Tompkins fights for possession in the penalty area. Photo: Adrian Brown.

​Graeme Tomlinson’s men are nine points from safety with six games to play and have lost eight games in a row, the last five of those without scoring.

Saturday’s game saw Tom Edge put Alvechurch in front early in the second-half before Jack Concannon added a second late on.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bedford now have three home games in a row, starting with Basford on Saturday, Nuneaton next Tuesday and Redditch Utd on Good Friday.

*Kempston Rovers drew 3-3 at Highworth Town on Saturday, Dean Dummett scoring twice and James Hatch the other as the hosts grabbed a 94th minute equaliser.