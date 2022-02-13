Bedford Town match at Kidlington abandoned at half time

.

Bedford Town' s game at Kidlington on Saturday (February 12) was abandoned at half time.

Bedford Town FC Club issued the following statement on their website on Sunday:

"Bedford Town Football Club are disappointed that yesterday’s Southern League Division One Central match against Kidlington FC was abandoned at half-time. It is still unclear what the facts are, but what is known at this stage is that match officials made the decision to abandon the game at the start of the second half, when the players and management from Kidlington refused to return to the pitch for the second half.

Bedford Town led the tie 1-0 at half-time, thanks to a 45-minute goal by Connor Tomlinson. At the point that both teams left the field, there was an altercation in the tunnel. The club’s staff are working with the Football Association and the Southern League to investigate the situation and assist with any decisions regarding the outcome of the match. Until that has been concluded, there will be no further comment from the club.

As has been the case for a large number of away fixtures this season, the club would like to thank the fans of Bedford Town that made the trip to Oxfordshire for their invaluable support."