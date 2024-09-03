Bedford Town knocked out of FA Cup after Royston replay

Bedford Town were knocked out of the FA Cup after a 3-0 first qualifying round replay defeat against fellow Southern League Premier Central side Royston Town.

The sides had drawn 1-1 on Saturday at Royston but Bedford fell short in Monday's replay at Hitchin Town's Top Field with the Eagles Eyrie Stadium about a week away from completion of the new 3G pitch.

Ryan Blake had given Bedford a 17th minute lead in the first game, but Oluwakoyejo Dawodu levelled on 40 minutes.

James Brighton gave Royston a 32nd minute replay lead and when Daniel Izekor made it 2-0 on 41 minutes Eagles faced a mountain to climb.

Izekor added a late third to seal a trip to National League South Aveley. Bedford return to league action on Saturday away to Stratford Town.

