Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Bedford Town were knocked out of the FA Cup after a 3-0 first qualifying round replay defeat against fellow Southern League Premier Central side Royston Town.

The sides had drawn 1-1 on Saturday at Royston but Bedford fell short in Monday's replay at Hitchin Town's Top Field with the Eagles Eyrie Stadium about a week away from completion of the new 3G pitch.

Ryan Blake had given Bedford a 17th minute lead in the first game, but Oluwakoyejo Dawodu levelled on 40 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Brighton gave Royston a 32nd minute replay lead and when Daniel Izekor made it 2-0 on 41 minutes Eagles faced a mountain to climb.

Izekor added a late third to seal a trip to National League South Aveley. Bedford return to league action on Saturday away to Stratford Town.