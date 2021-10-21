Bedford Town hosting league newcomers Colney Heath

Goal celebrations in Bedford Town’s 3-0 win over Kidlington at the weekend Pictures www.bedfordeagles.net

Rene Howe’s tenth goal in as many games helped Bedford Town to a 3-0 win over Kidlington on Saturday.

After Howe’s 54th-minute strike, Dan Walker – who has since joined a Southern League Premier Central side Biggleswade Town after 100 appearances in three years for Eagles – made it 2-0 in the 90th minute.

And the deep into stoppage time Danny Setchell sent the majority of the 572 fans at the Eyrie home happy.

Congratulations for scorer Rene Howe

Manager Gary Setchell was understandably pleased with their latest “workmanlike” performance.

“There was no panic at 0-0 at half time, they made it difficult for us but I always felt we had a bit more quality in the final third and that showed late on,” he said.

“The four games at home have all gone very well for us, and then we are back on the road next week. We can kick-on now.”

On Saturday Eagles face a trip into Hertfordshire for new league opposition in Colney Heath, who are so far struggling in the Southern League Division One Central after last season’s promotion.

But Setchell is taking nothing for granted.

“There is a lot of depth in the league, if you look at league positions Kidlington are bottom half but that was a struggle at times, and Hertford gave us the biggest lesson football-wise we’ve had down there this season, bar none, so you have got to concentrate on doing your job, put the work in and if we put the work in then we’ll create chances and score goals.”

With seven goals and three clean sheets in the last three league games the Eagles are looking good in fourth place with 21 points from nine outings, behind AFC Dunstable and North League and just four adrift of leaders Berkhamsted.

But it will be another month before Eagles can play Berkhamsted.