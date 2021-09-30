Bedford Town head to FC Romania, but lack of fuel meant no midweek Berko trip

Manager Gary Setchell

A fourth-minute goal by Rene Howe was enough to secure Bedford Town a place in the next round of the FA Trophy hosting Cambridge City on October 9 - and restore confidence with a good solid performance after a couple of poor results.

But a lack of fuel meant Eagles were unable to build on this in the league on Tuesday evening with the postponement of their trip to Berkhamsted.

A statement on the club’s website, www.bedfordeagles.net confirms: “The club put in a request to the PitchingIn Southern League to postpone the fixture, with a number of players, management and personnel unable to make the journey due to the current inability to get fuel. This request was accepted by the league’s board.

“A new date for the fixture will be advised in due course.”

The Eagles will be hoping to visit another of the league’s fancied sides FC Romania on Saturday.

“I’ve not seen them yet, but have sent someone to watch them,” said the Eagles’ manager Gary Setchell.

“They are a team that can mix it and are going to be at the top end of the league. I’d like to think we can go there and get something and if we put our best foot forward there’s no reason why we can’t.”

After their flying start to the season, Eagles are now seventh in Pitching In Southern League Division One Central with 12 points from six games and FC Romania tenth on ten points from six games.

Pleased with Saturday’s victory over St Neots, Setchell reflected: “We got some minutes into players who needed minutes and rotated it again.

“We know the Trophy isn’t the be all and end all, but our performance and the result today probably was after the last two home performances .

“The only thing is we had four, five or six real gift chances and only scored one, but obviously the biggest plus of the day was keeping a clean sheet which we have done very well.”

Boosted by player of the match, new signing Rory McAuley at centre back, Setchell was full of praise for the contribution he made to the team.

“That was an area that needed addressing,” Setchell explained.

“ If I kept sitting back and I hadn’t done anything about it I’m not doing my job.

“I don’t like a massive revolving door, I like to keep the players we have got but that was something we needed and we probably need to add one more to make us a full squad again.”

With a strong background in the National League over the last 15 years, McAuley made the move to Bedford after 102 appearances in three years at Kings Lynn, having joined them in 2018.

Kempston Rovers went down 4-3 on penalties, having drawn 2-2 with Newcastle Town in 90 minutes in their FA Trophy game, with goals by Marley Hamilton and Harry Stratton.