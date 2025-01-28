Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Other results from around the division on Saturday meant Bedford went top of the pile, despite dropping two points in a 2-2 home draw against Banbury United on Saturday.

Intent on progressing from the midweek win at Stourbridge, the Eagles started brightly, as Eddie Panter tested Jack Harding in the away goal with a low shot.

As dangerous as the front three are, with 33 goals to their credit this season, the Banbury defence were solid when Leon Lobjoit’s effort was blocked, before another block denied Panter with the rebound.

Lobjoit then floated in a free kick that Harding was forced to tip over the bar.

Leon Lobjoit heads Eagles' equaliser. Photo by Adrian Brown.

From the resulting corner, there was no one to capitalise when the ball was played to the far post and Carl Mensah headed it back into the danger zone.

Not exactly against the run of play, but on the half-hour mark, with their first meaningful attack, the visitors took the lead after winning their first corner of the match, when a header forced Jameson Horlick to stretch to save.

Although catching the ball, as the Bedford guardian dropped to the floor, the ball bounced out of his grip to be poked into the net from Claudio Dias.

Taking heart from the opener, Banbury looked to increase the lead, and Horlick need to be alert to save a long range shot through the defence, then stood tall when Dias was presented with an opportunity to increase the lead.

Bedford nearly equalised, just before the half-time whistle when a Sam Brown throw was launched into the area.

Harding misjudged the trajectory, completely missing the ball, and Tai Fleming was on hand to clear away from the line.

Whatever Lee Bircham said at half-time must have worked, as the Eagles equalised just two minutes after the restart, when Josh Mullins’ stinging shot was too hot to handle by Harding, and his save rebounded to Lobjoit, who reacted with a header that found the back of the net.

Four minutes later, Bedford took the lead when a defensive header went to Lewis Hilliard, on the edge of the area, and he punished the Banbury defence with a return that bulged the net.

Mensah denied an equaliser in the 57th minute, when clearing off the line after Daniel Jarvis had looped a header over Horlick.

But five minutes later there was no denying the away side a goal when Jaanai Gordon bundled the ball over from close range as he latched onto Dias’ header.

Both sides looked for the winner and Harding saved Blake’s shot.

Banbury came the closest in the very late stages when Horlick produced a stunning save, diving to his right to push the ball away from Alexander Prosser’s 20-yarder.

The Bedford keeper then commanded his area to snuff out a free kick, before getting down to collect a shot from another free kick.