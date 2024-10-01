Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Promoted Bedford Town made it three wins in a row with an impressive 3-1 home win over AFC Sudbury on Saturday.

But cautious boss Lee Bircham said it was just three points closer to safety for his in-form side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Goals from Ekow Coker, Junior Gyamfi and Ryan Blake sealed the victory as the Eagles climbed up to second place in the Southern League Premier Central.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I thought the officials were very good today and made it a great game,” said boss Bircham

Ekow Coker can't quite steer the ball home for Bedford in Saturday's win. Photo by Simon Gill.

“We did panic a bit as we gave them a goal out of nothing. But I thought we controlled most of the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know what we are with the squad we have got – we are not perfect.

“There are good teams and Sudbury are a good side with good players. But we keep digging in and, at the moment, we are finding a way.

“We like playing at home on the 3G pitch as it suits the way we play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Like any team at this level we are two or three inches away from a car crash. But at the minute it's brilliant and the boys are really together.

“It's a breath of fresh air and we will keep going as long as we can. I don't know who is above us but I know who the bottom five are. That is all I care about at the minute.

“For me that is three points closer to safety, nothing else.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bedford took the lead after just six minutes when a free kick was floated into the box and Coker finished to get his second goal in two games.

The rest of the first half saw more of the same as Bedford were on top and Gyamfi came close when his strike was well saved by the goalkeeper.

Bedford pushed hard for a second after the break and 20 minutes from tim eit came thanks to a beauty of a strike from Gyamfi, whose effort was curled into the top corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But 10 minutes later Sudbury were awarded a penalty after the referee deemed Kyle Connolly had brought down the Yellows’ player.

Joe Neal stepped up and scored to get the away side back in the game.

However, in the 90th minute, the win was sealed for Bedford thanks to Blake with his sixth goal of the season.

Hendon, currently fifth in the Isthmian League Premier Division, are the visitors this Saturday in the FA Vase Third Qualifying Round.