Bedford Town extend unbeaten run to 13 games with away win at Hertford Town

In-form Bedford Town made it 13 games unbeaten in the league with a superb 2-0 away win at high-flying Hertford Town on Saturday.

Goals from Ryan Blake and Carl Mensah secured the win for Lee Bircham’s side, who remain top with a game in hand.

Bedford started the game well and Albie Hall had a good chance to grab the lead for the Eagles, but his header went wide. Adam Watkins had a decent chance too, but his effort also passed wide.

The game got more cagey as the half went on, but it was the Eagles who took the lead just before the break.

Carl Mensah scores Bedford's second goal on Saturday. Pic by Adrian Brown.

Hamzat Balogun saw his effort denied by the Hertford defence, but Ryan Blake was there to tap in the rebound.

After the restart, the second half mainly consisted of the Eagles consolidating their lead and keeping strong all over the pitch.

They almost doubled their lead after some great work from Ryan Blake meant Albie Hall had a brilliant chance, but his effort went wide of the post. But soon it was 2-0 as a great corner was whipped in towards the box and Carl Mensah rose highest and bagged his first goal of the season.

Kempston Rovers went down 3-0 at home to Kings Langley while a Joey Evans brace secured a 2-0 home win for Real Bedford over Baldock Town.

Ampthill Town are still among the SML Division One league pacesetters, despite only playing twice last month, after a second half salvo saw them beat Leighton Town Development 3-0 at the weekend.

Their last league action was early in November, but they extended their unbeaten league run to six games with a great second half performance saw them clinch three points against their county rivals.

Ampthill finally took the lead inside the first five minutes of the restart when, amid a sequence of corners, Phil Draycott swung one in which found Drew Roberts to fire home Town's first.

On the hour the visitors had Jack Sawell sent off for violent conduct, and on 75 minutes substitute Lawrence Burton's darting run ended with a lovely pass to James Sheridan who finished off the second.