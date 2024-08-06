Bedford Town excited for Saturday’s big kick-off after holding Taunton Town in friendly

John Lomas
By John Lomas

Chad Sports Editor

Published 6th Aug 2024, 17:30 BST

Promoted Bedford Town ended a promising pre-season schedule with a 1-1 draw away at Taunton Town on Saturday.

Taunton will also be playing at Step 3 this season in the Southern League Premier Division South.

However, Bedford almost beat them, having led since Rob Hall set up Connor Tomlinson for their 36th minute opener.

But three minutes into added time they failed to clear a free kick and Reece Hedges netted from a rebounded shot.

Carl Mensah wins possession at Taunton. Photo by Simon Gill.Carl Mensah wins possession at Taunton. Photo by Simon Gill.
Carl Mensah wins possession at Taunton. Photo by Simon Gill.

Excitement now mounts for Saturday's big Southern League Premier Central Division opener at Spalding United.

“We have had some good tests and we are feeling pretty fit,” said striker Carl Mensah

“Saturday was probably the biggest test so far against a side at our level – and they will be up there competing.

“All the boys were looking forward to it to see where we are, putting a marker down against a team playing at the same level as us.

“We played well for the majority of the game but tired a little towards the end.

“Now we are looking forward to Saturday.”

On being appointed captain, he added: “I am not going to change much.

“I just need to be on it myself and hopefully that will be infectious. I want to see the boys express themselves.”

The free-scoring Eagles have beaten Beaconsfield Town 5-0 and Newport Pagnell Town 9-1 in pre-season as well as victories over QPR U21, Harpenden Town, Leverstock Green and Thame United.

This week saw the return to the club of Martyn Cannon as general manager.

He will be responsible for all the daily operations of the football club and the Eyrie facilities at Meadow Lane.

Cannon worked at the club before prior to the Covid pandemic and has a strong knowledge of the Eagles along with a deep and long term experience in hospitality, operations and non-league football.

