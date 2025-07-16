Bedford Town edge home against King's Langley in ill-tempered 'friendly'

A penalty strike in the latter stages of the first half secured a 1-0 win for Bedford Town on Tuesday evening, as the side played host to King’s Langley in their latest pre-season friendly before the unchartered territory of the National League North starts in early August.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That followed a 1-1 draw at St Neots on Saturday.

Accurately cast as pre-season, Tuesday's game certainly wasn’t friendly during some of the opening 45 minutes with some of the shenanigans on the pitch, ending just before the half-time whistle with a melee of players jostling while an away player was on the floor, clutching his face.

The second half was more in keeping with the description of the word, friendly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eddie Panter nets the winning penalty for Bedford on Tuesday. Photo by Simon Gill.

Before the game, boss Lee Bircham chose two different sides for each half, with players old and new plus a smattering of trialists.

One of the trialists put in a lovely cross from the left byline to the far post, after only five minutes, with recipient Eddie Panter forcing a close range save by the King’s Langley keeper.

The only recognisable face in the visting side was former Eagle Kyle Connolly, and his 28th minute free kick from 25 yards away tested Dan Wilks in the Bedford goal, having to dive low to save the shot.

Although there were a couple of niggly moments beforehand, just after the half hour, a few players came together after a double foul of two Bedford players, with just a booking for the King’s Langley No.11 the result.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bedford were awarded a penalty with six minutes of the half remaining, as Junior Gyamfi was on the wrong end of a crunching tackle that failed to take the ball.

Panter stepped up to fire low past the keeper to give Bedford the lead, and ultimately the only goal of the game.

Soon after, following a Bedford attack, all eyes were on the ball, and then the whistle was blown, as there was a scuffle between players of both sides. The referee consulted his assistant, but it seemed no one was the wiser, so talked to no one.

With the change of personnel the game changed in the second half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just after the hour, Shaun Jeffers drifted offside to receive a pass, and despite scoring, was flagged.

Lewis Green then played a one-two with Ryan Blake before trying his luck from just outside the area, and saw his shot saved.

The away side had a few pot shots throughout the game, but nothing to trouble the Bedford goal, and the game eventually faded like the evening light, as Bedford produced a competent display.

Despite the ongoing roadworks and closures from the Black Cat into Cambridgeshire, there was a sizeable contingent of Eagles supporters that made the - normally - short trip to St Neots on Saturday, to see Bedford draw 1-1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bircham gave all 22 players a run out, changing nearly everyone around at half time.

With sweltering conditions touching 30 degrees, both sides kept the ball moving.

And Bedford took the lead on 20 minutes when a square ball to Tyrone Marsh prompted the striker to hit a sweet shot from about 23 yards, and it rose gently to hit the top right corner of the net, giving James Goff no chance.

With four minutes of the half to go, a pass to the left corner of the area found Harvey Williams, who set himself up for a shot, and pushed it across goal, and in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just before the half-time whistle, the Eagles were awarded a penalty, and Goff saved a well struck effort from Shaun Jeffers, to push the ball around the post.

With many personnel changes in the second half, neither side could find the back of the net, as free kicks were saved, shots were scuffed, or corners were snuffed out.

The Eagles travel to Ware on Saturday before coming back to the Eyrie on Tuesday, 22nd July to face a Watford side, with an earlier kick off time of 7pm.