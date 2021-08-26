Bedford Town Eagles soar in perfect start to the season

Gary Setchell welcomed new signing Zak Brown earlier this month (Picture courtesy of www.bedfordeagles.net)

Bedford Town continued their perfect start to the season with a 3-0 victory over St Neots Town in the Emirates FA Cup on Saturday.

Now Eagles will host Canvey Island in the first qualifying round on September 4.

Another win made it three out of three and 12 goals so far for Gary Setchell’s side.

Man of the Match Zak Brown made his first Eagles start in the heart of defence, while Rene Howe had his first start of the season upfront - and both scored.

All three goals came from set pieces. Charley Sanders - who was sent off early in the second half for a tackle with studs showing - put Eagles ahead after 12 minutes heading home new boy Lewis Miccio’s corner.

Howe soon made it 2-0 from a free kick and former Norwich City player Brown headed in Danny Setchell’s free-kick in the 65th minute.

The Eagles manager was pleased to keep up the winning run: “At the minute we look like a team of men, we can play, we can mix it, we can battle,” he said.

“At the minute it’s going well but we always talk about injuries and suspensions. We picked up a couple of knocks and the red card for Charley, that’s probably the only disappointing thing in the game.

“We have our goals this season, the FA Cup and Trophy if we can win a game or two is a bonus, but we don’t want to pick up injuries and suspensions and replays.

“So we are happy, we are through to the next round, we are unbeaten still and have scored 12 goals in three games - what’s not to be happy about!”

Having beaten Waltham Abbey 5-2 and Harlow 4-0, Eagles have a Pitching In Southern League Division One Central double-header over the bank holiday.

Eagles visit AFC Dunstable on Saturday and host their groundshare rivals Biggleswade FC on Monday.

“It’s demanding on non-league players, we are not full time and have small squads,” Setchell added. “ You go Saturday, have a recovery day and go Monday.

“History will always have you playing bank holidays, Christmas, New Year and Easter, that’s part and parcel of non league and we have to manage it the best we can.

“So it’s all systems go. We’ll train twice this week and go again Saturday.”

Defender Shaun Keane, 18, signed league registration forms with Bedford last week.